Haggerty entered Tuesday's game as a pinch runner, stole a base and scored a run in a 2-0 win over Toronto.
Haggerty scored the game-winning run after pinch running for catcher Kyle Higashioka in the eighth inning. The steal was his third in 15 games since having his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock earlier this month. A recent spate of injuries resulted in Haggerty starting nine straight games -- seven in center field and the last two at DH -- before opening Tuesday's game on the bench.
