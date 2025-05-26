Haggerty started at designated hitter, batted leadoff and went 0-for-5 in Sunday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Haggerty moved from the center field to DH against a right-hander, a role that had been occupied by Joc Pederson until a broken hand landed him on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Pederson is expected to miss at least six weeks, which means opportunities exist in the outfield or DH for Haggerty, who has been a regular presence in the lineup since his contract was selected earlier this month. Those opportunities may dry up once Evan Carter (quadriceps) is ready to be activated from the 10-day injured list. Haggerty is batting .233/.283/.395 with one home run, two RBI, two steals and five runs scored over 13 games.