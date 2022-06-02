Huff went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and two walks in Wednesday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Huff continues to reach base at a high clip -- with Wednesday's performance, his season slash line sits at .386/.413/.500. He slugged his first homer of the campaign in the contest after hitting three long balls over only 31 at-bats in 2020. Huff's impressive hitting is forcing the Rangers to get his bat in the lineup, and he has made starts at first base, catcher and designated hitter with that purpose in mind.