Walcott went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple in his first Arizona Complex League game Saturday.

A prized 2023 international signee out of the Bahamas, Walcott was promoted from the Dominican Summer League after just nine games, during which he walked more than he struck out while stealing three bases. The athletic 6-foot-4 shortstop won't turn 18 until March, so he will rocket up prospect rankings with a strong stateside showing and he could even get promoted to Single-A this season if he looks like he needs a challenge.