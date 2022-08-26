Howard (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old was placed the injured list with right shoulder impingement syndrome Aug. 10, and he resumed throwing bullpen session last week. Howard is expected to throw 30-to-35 pitches Saturday and could begin a rehab assignment next week if all goes well.
