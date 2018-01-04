Rangers' Steve Delabar: Agrees to terms with Rangers
Delabar signed a minor-league deal that includes an invite to spring training with Texas on Thursday.
Delabar played in seven games for the Reds in 2016, but missed most of last season due to an 80-game suspension for violating the MiLB Drug Prevention Program as a member of the Indians' organization. The 34-year-old was eventually released in July, and didn't latch on with any other club following the conclusion of his suspension. Looking ahead, he will likely begin 2018 in Triple-A Round Rock while serving as organizational bullpen depth for Texas. In terms of fantasy potential, Delabar hasn't been an effective major-league reliever since the 2013 season, and isn't likely to make much of an impact during this upcoming campaign.
