Delabar was released by Texas on Friday.

Delabar appeared in five games for Triple-A Round Rock in April, posting a 4.76 ERA and 1.92 WHIP. The 34-year-old has only pitched in seven big-league contests dating back to 2016, all of them coming with Cincinnati that season. He will look to latch on with another organization, but it's unlikely that he will make an impact at the fantasy level. In a corresponding move, Round Rock activated Yovani Gallardo after the pitcher agreed to terms last weekend.