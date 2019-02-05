Steve Delabar: Plans to end career
Delabar said Monday during an appearance on the "Outta the Park with Barry Davis" podcast that he's "ready to move on" from playing professional baseball.
A 2013 All-Star for the Blue Jays, Delabar logged 190 career relief appearances in the majors from 2011 through 2016 between Seattle, Toronto and Cincinnati, supplying a 4.07 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 over 194.2 innings. The 35-year-old most recently appeared in affiliated ball at Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization in 2018 but made only five appearances for the club before getting released in late April. Delabar noted that he's now committed to coaching at the high school level in his home state of Kentucky.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
A couple of surprising first-round picks set the tone for a revealing mock draft. Scott White...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball busts, cheat sheet
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Howie Kendrick, Andrelton Simmons...
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...