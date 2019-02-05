Delabar said Monday during an appearance on the "Outta the Park with Barry Davis" podcast that he's "ready to move on" from playing professional baseball.

A 2013 All-Star for the Blue Jays, Delabar logged 190 career relief appearances in the majors from 2011 through 2016 between Seattle, Toronto and Cincinnati, supplying a 4.07 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 over 194.2 innings. The 35-year-old most recently appeared in affiliated ball at Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers organization in 2018 but made only five appearances for the club before getting released in late April. Delabar noted that he's now committed to coaching at the high school level in his home state of Kentucky.