Smith pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up the save Tuesday over the Cardinals. He struck out one in his appearance.

Smith has now tossed four straight scoreless outings while not allowing a hit and picking up two saves and a win in the process. He's now converted 11-of-12 save chances on the year and sports a 2.86 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB over 22 innings.