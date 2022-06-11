Calhoun was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
Calhoun cleared waivers after being designated for assignment a little less than a week ago, and he will remain in the Rangers' organization for the time being. He has struggled at the plate both at the major-league and Triple-A levels this season, but the former top prospect will continue trying to work his way back to the top level.
