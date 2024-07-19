Santos gave up one unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings in his most recent start for Double-A Frisco.

Santos gave up five earned runs in his first Double-A start June 28, but he righted the ship in his second start for the RoughRiders. He also tossed a scoreless inning in the Futures Game, giving up a hit while striking out a batter and walking one. Santos leaned on a mid-90s four-seam fastball, a slider and a cutter during the Futures Game, and he has reportedly thrown a changeup in the past. The 6-foot righty logged a 2.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 64.1 innings over 12 starts for High-A Hickory before getting promoted to Double-A on June 25.