Houser (6-4) took the loss Sunday against Seattle, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts across five innings.

Houser's time in Tampa Bay has been rocky, as the veteran starter has allowed five and four runs, respectively, in his first two starts as a Ray. The 32-year-old has surrendered multiple walks in four of his last six starts. His two outings with Tampa Bay have ballooned Houser's ERA from 1.89 to 2.84. He'll look to get back on track next weekend in San Francisco.