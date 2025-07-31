The Rays acquired Houser from the White Sox on Thursday in exchange for infielder Curtis Mead, right-hander Duncan Davitt and right-hander Ben Peoples, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

A scrap-heap pickup for the White Sox in mid-May, Houser was extremely effective during his 11-start run with the White Sox, turning in a 2.10 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 68.2 innings. He'll now head to Tampa to round out the rotation, though he might be at risk of moving to the bullpen once Shane McClanahan (triceps) is cleared to return from the injured list.