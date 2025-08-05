Houser (6-3) took the loss against the Angels on Monday, allowing five runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings.

Houser made his first start with Tampa Bay after he was acquired in a trade with the White Sox at the trade deadline. The right-hander had put up an excellent 2.10 ERA during his 11 starts with Chicago, though he surrendered seven runs (six earned) over 11 innings across his final two outings with the club. Houser then posted arguably his worst start of the campaign in his first appearance with Tampa Bay -- both the 11 hits and five runs he allowed were season-worst marks. Houser's fantastic beginning to the campaign was always a bit hard to believe in given his previous career numbers, and it's fair to wonder if the run of success is coming to an end. Still, he'll have a chance to bounce back his next time out, which is scheduled to be a road matchup against Seattle this weekend.