Houser (8-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings to take the loss in Friday's game at Toronto. He struck out five.

The Tampa Bay right-hander pitched relatively well over this 96-pitch appearance, generating a respectable 12 whiffs. The big blow occurred in the fifth when Nathan Lukes slugged a two-run long ball. After posting an unsightly 5.84 ERA across 69.1 frames in 2024, Houser wraps an impressive 2025 campaign with a 3.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 92:38 K:BB in 125 total innings between the White Sox and Rays. The 32-year-old is slated to become a free agent again this offseason.