Rays' Alejandro Pie: Lands with Rays

Pie agreed to a $1.4 million deal with the Rays on Monday.

Ranked by Baseball America as the No. 13 prospect from this year's July 2 signing class, Pie is unique, as he already measures in at 6-foot-4, 175 pounds and won't turn 17 until January, but has a chance to stick at shortstop. Typically players that size are projected to move to third base or the outfield, and while those are possible outcomes, it's a testament to Pie's skill with the leather that moving off the six is not a forgone conclusion. He could develop into a major asset in dynasty leagues if he maxes out, as he should be able to generate above-average power as he matures physically, and could retain plus speed into his early 20s. Given his size and long levers, strikeouts could be an issue for him, especially early on, but there's a lot of upside to dream on if he is able to develop a 50- or 55-grade hit tool.