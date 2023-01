Heller and the Rays agreed Wednesday on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Heller has previously made 31 relief appearances in the majors, but none over the past two seasons while missing extensive time due to arm-related injuries. He pitched just 8.2 innings in the minors as a member of the Twins organization in 2022 and surrendered nine earned runs on nine hits and 10 walks.