Rortvedt went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Mariners.

Rortvedt walked in the fifth inning, hit a two-run home run in the sixth and added a two-run single in the seventh. The catcher has enjoyed a great June, hitting .333 with three home runs and 14 RBI over 45 at-bats. The 26-year-old only has 15 at-bats against left-handed pitching this season, but he is slashing a solid .282/.369/.405 with three homers and 23 RBI in 146 at-bats against righties.