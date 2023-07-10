The Rays have selected Taylor with the 19th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty-hitting third baseman from TCU, Taylor has one of the better hit tools from the college ranks in this year's class. He projects to hit for a high average and post high on-base percentages, thanks to his excellent command of the strike zone. Taylor had a .941 OPS with more walks (nine) than strikeouts (seven) in 11 Cape Cod League games last summer and slashed .307/.431/.641 with 23 home runs and 14 steals on 14 attempts in 65 games as a junior. It's possible he will be too passive at times in pro ball, and Taylor is not known for posting extreme exit velocities, but at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, he has a projectable frame for a college position player and shouldn't outgrow the hot corner. The Rays announced him as a shortstop, but most scouts expect him to be an everyday third baseman who hits fifth or sixth in a big-league lineup while using his excellent instincts to chip in 8-to-12 steals annually.