Rays' Cedric Mullins: Swipes two bags Sunday

Mullins went 2-for-3 with a run scored, two steals, a walk and was hit by a pitch in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Mullins reached base four times and was active on the basepaths, recording his first stolen base since May 16 and logging his first multi-steal effort since April 4. The veteran outfielder has looked much improved at the plate in June, slashing .281/.425/.563 with three homers, five RBI and six runs scored through 11 appearances. Overall, Mullins has produced a pedestrian .201/.290/.319 slash line with six homers, 21 RBI, 24 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 61 games.