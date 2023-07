Kinney is slashing .254/.323/.366 with six home runs in 77 games for Single-A Charleston.

A shoulder injury robbed Kinney of his 2022 season and he played just 11 games in the Florida Complex League after getting drafted with the 34th overall pick in 2021. He has split time between second base, first base and designated hitter, and he will need to provide more offense in the coming years to project that far down the defensive spectrum.