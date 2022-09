Ogando was designated for assignment by the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ogando was sent down by the Rays on Wednesday, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster a day later as part of a move after Easton McGee's contract was selected from Triple-A Durham on Thursday. If Ogando goes unclaimed on waivers, it seems likely that he'll remain in the organization.