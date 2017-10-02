Casali went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two RBI in Sunday's 6-0 win over Baltimore.

Casali's first home run of the season in the fifth inning was the only run allowed by either starting pitcher as Baltimore's Kevin Gausman and Tampa Bay's Blake Snell both turned in gems. The little-used catcher forced in a second RBI with a bases-loaded walk during a five-run explosion against Baltimore's bullpen in the eighth.