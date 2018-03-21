Rays' Curt Casali: Returns to Tampa Bay
Casali agreed to a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training with the Rays on Wednesday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.
Casali is expected to join the team's camp Thursday. The catcher was recently released by the Rangers on Wednesday, marking the third different organization to release the 29-year-old this offseason, including Tampa Bay in November. Casali appeared in just nine big-league games for the team in 2017, and will be utilized in a similar capacity this season with Wilson Ramos and Jesus Sucre on the big-league roster.
