The Rays reassigned Casali to their minor-league camp Sunday.

Casali joined the Rays just days earlier on a minor-league deal after being released by the Rangers. Though he won't open the season in the big leagues, Casali will likely be first in line for a promotion to the Rays if one of the team's top two catchers, Wilson Ramos and Jesus Sucre, succumbs to an injury at any point.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories