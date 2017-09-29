Play

Casali is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.

Casali has been limited to four pinch-hit at-bats since being called up Sept. 1, but he will get a chance to start Friday. He will be the Rays' starting catcher and will hit seventh against Orioles starter Wade Miley.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast