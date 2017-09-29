Rays' Curt Casali: Starting Friday
Casali is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles.
Casali has been limited to four pinch-hit at-bats since being called up Sept. 1, but he will get a chance to start Friday. He will be the Rays' starting catcher and will hit seventh against Orioles starter Wade Miley.
