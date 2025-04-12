Jansen went 3-for-4 with one home run and four RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over Atlanta.

Jansen gave the Rays the lead in the fourth inning when he took Bryce Elder deep for a 358-foot, two-run home run to left field. Jansen drove in additional runs in the sixth and eighth frame, and his four RBI on Friday were his most in a game since May 20, 2024 against the White Sox (five). It was a bounce-back performance for the veteran catcher, who started the season 1-for-26 with five walks and six strikeouts prior to Friday's contest.