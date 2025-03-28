Jansen (rib) is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Friday's opener against the Rockies.
Jansen missed the last several days of spring training with a pulled muscle in his ribcage, but he came out of a simulated game Wednesday with no issues and is ready to roll. The former Blue Jay is expected to receive the bulk of the reps at catcher for the Rays this season.
