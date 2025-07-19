Jansen went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two walks Friday against the Orioles.

Jansen popped the home run in his first plate appearance of the game, bringing his total to 10 on the season. That surpasses his total from 2024, and he's also shown some signs of hitting for a better average by going 13-for-50 (.260) with 11 RBI and 10 runs scored across the last month. Jansen continues to draw around four starts per week behind the plate for the Rays.