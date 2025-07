Jansen went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Tuesday against the Athletics.

Jansen smacked a solo home run in the seventh inning, his ninth long ball of the season. He's homered five times across his last 18 starts, also tallying 13 RBI and 11 runs scored in that span. Jansen remains the primary catcher for the Rays, though Matt Thaiss still gets plenty of starts.