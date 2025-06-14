Jansen went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against the Mets.

Jansen has settled into starting just over half of the Rays' games behind the plate, splitting time with Matt Thaiss. He's picked things up at the plate over the last month, smacking five home runs with 10 RBI and 11 runs scored while hitting .250 in 18 games since May 13. Jansen's two-run shot was his sixth home run of the season and delivered the decisive runs in the Rays' win Friday.