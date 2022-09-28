site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' David Peralta: Resting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peralta isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland.
Peralta is getting a breather after he went 1-for-10 with an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts over the last three games. Randy Arozarena will man left field and bat second.
