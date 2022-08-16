site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' David Peralta: Sidelined against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Peralta isn't in the lineup Tuesday in New York, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With a lefty on the hill for the Yankees, Peralta sits and Roman Quinn enters to play left field. Since joining the Rays, the outfielder has hit .279 with four RBI and 10 strikeouts in 43 at-bats.
