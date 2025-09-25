Pereira was removed from Thursday's game against the Orioles in the fourth inning with low-back tightness, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Pereira grounded out in the top of the fourth inning in his second plate appearance before being lifted for defense in the bottom of the frame. It's likely a day-to-day injury, but the Rays could provide more clarity soon regarding Pereira's availability for the weekend.