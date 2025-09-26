The Rays placed Pereira on the 10-day injured list Friday due to low back inflammation.

Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Pereira wouldn't return in 2025, and Friday's move makes that official. The 24-year-old appeared in 23 games with the Rays this season, slashing .138/.219/.246 with a pair of home runs, two stolen bases and a 38.4 percent K rate. Jonathan Aranda (wrist) returned from the IL in a corresponding move.