Pereira was traded from the Yankees to the Rays on Thursday in exchange for Jose Caballero, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Given that there seemed to be no path for Pereira to get another shot in New York, this is a good development for his dynasty value. He is still just 24 and is slashing .254/.357/.507 with 19 home runs, nine steals and a 28.7 percent strikeout rate in 70 games at Triple-A.