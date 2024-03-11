The Rays optioned Jones to minor-league camp Monday.

Jones is heading into his second season as a member of the Rays' 40-man roster, but he's still waiting on making his big-league debut. He split time between Triple-A Durham and Double-A Montgomery in 2023, slashing .244/.318/.432 with 10 home runs and 24 stolen bases in 71 games before being shut down shortly after the All-Star break due to a right hamstring strain. Jones appears to be back to full health heading into the 2024 season, as he appeared in 11 games for the Rays during Grapefruit League play and went 5-for-15 with a home run and a pair of stolen bases.