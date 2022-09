Ramirez went 2-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Guardians.

Ramirez drove in the game-winning runs with a double in the 11th inning and the performance extended his hitting streak to a modest five games. In that span, he has gone 8-for-18 with three RBI and four runs scored. Ramirez has enjoyed an excellent season, highlighted by a career-high 57 RBI while also maintaining a career-best .314 average across 410 plate appearances.