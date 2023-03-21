Ramirez has started two games since returning from the World Baseball Classic, and he's gone 2-for-5 with an RBI in that span.

Ramirez played for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic, though he managed only two hits across 16 plate appearances. He's fared better overall with the Rays in spring training, though he has drawn zero walks and zero extra-base hits with five strikeouts across 16 plate appearances. Despite the minimal production, Ramirez remains a prime candidate to see work as the designated hitter in the Rays' lineup come the regular season.