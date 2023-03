Ramirez (finger) is in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A pitch off his left pinkie finger forced Ramirez from Wednesday's exhibition game. However, the Rays said his removal was precautionary and Ramirez's quick return to action confirms that it was a relatively minor issue. Ramirez, who is 5-for-16 this spring without an extra-base hit, projects to be in the middle of the lineup on a regular basis for Tampa Bay.