Ramirez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the Rays' 7-3 loss in the series opener, but he'll be back on the bench Tuesday with right-hander Kutter Crawford taking the hill for Boston. The righty-hitting Ramirez is expected to continue seeing most of his starts at designated hitter against left-handed pitching.