Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Ramirez hit a home run in the first inning off Nestor Cortes to give him three longballs on the year. He came into the game scorching left-handed pitching with a .358 average and his blast helped the Rays get to a very difficult lefty in Cortes. With the recent injury to teammate Manuel Margot (knee), Ramirez and his .301 average should continue to see his fair share of at-bats.