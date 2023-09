Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's victory over the Mariners.

Ramirez hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning off Isaiah Campbell to give the Rays a lead they never conceded. This was his first home run since June 8, ending a drought that lasted 190 plate appearances. Ramirez has reached double-digit homers for the second time in his career after first achieving the feat in his 2019 rookie season with the Marlins.