Ramirez exited after the first inning of Sunday's game against the Orioles and was diagnosed with a broken right thumb, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll be re-evaluated in two weeks before potentially being cleared for baseball activities.

Ramirez's absence from the lineup until at least the early part of August is yet another blow to a banged-up Rays roster that already has Wander Franco (wrist), Kevin Kiermaier (hip), Mike Zunino (shoulder) and Manuel Margot (knee) sidelined with long-term injuries. Before exiting after being hit on the hand by a pitch in his lone plate appearance of Sunday's contest, Ramirez had entered the contest with a .329 batting average for the season, the third-best mark in the majors among all players with at least 200 at-bats. Brett Phillips, Christian Bethancourt and Luke Raley are the potential candidates to take on increased roles while Ramirez is out, though it wouldn't be surprising if the Rays looked to the trade market to add a more experienced piece to replace him and some of the other injured hitters on the roster.