Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings victory over the Angels.

Ramirez went hitless in his first four at bats but got it done when it mattered most with a double in the 11th to score Jose Siri and tie the game before coming around to score himself on a throwing error by Jared Walsh. With the hit Wednesday, the outfielder is now hitting .343 since returning from a thumb injury on Aug. 16 and has not yet lost playing time since Manuel Margot's return to play. Expect manager Kevin Cash to continue riding Ramirez's hot hand.