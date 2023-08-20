Ramirez went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs and four RBI in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader split against the Angels.

Ramirez appeared as a pinch hitter and grounded out in his only plate appearance in Game 1 before tallying a season-high four hits in Game 2. Among those knocks were a two-run double in the sixth inning and a two-run single in the eighth. Ramirez has been swinging a scorching stick of late, going 13-for-24 (.542) with three extra-base hits and eight RBI over his past six contests.