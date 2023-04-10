Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Ramirez went 0-for-8 over his first three games of the year but has turned things around recently, tallying three home runs and a double over his last four matchups. The 28-year-old has been competing with Luke Raley for time as the designated hitter, and it remains to be seen whether Ramirez will be able to maintain his production since he totaled just 13 home runs over the last two seasons.