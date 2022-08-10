Ramirez (thumb) could be cleared to take live batting practice as soon as Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Both Ramirez and Wander Franco (wrist) seem to be at similar points in their recoveries from injuries, as the two have both been cleared to take dry swings and could be ready to take another meaningful step forward this weekend. Ramirez, who has been sidelined since the All-Star break with a fractured right thumb, should have an everyday role waiting for him either at designated hitter or in the corner outfield once he's ready to come off the 10-day injured list. He was hitting .329 with four home runs, three steals, 35 RBI and 31 runs in 78 games prior to being deactivated.