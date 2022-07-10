Ramirez went 3-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Ramirez has now produced five multi-hit games over his last eight starts to improve his season-long batting line to .321/.369/.447 across 236 plate appearances. The 27-year-old had already recently moved into a full-time role against both right- and left-handed pitching, and his hot run at the plate in addition to Kevin Kiermaier (hip) and Wander Franco (wrist) landing on the injured list Sunday should further solidify Ramirez as an everyday player. Ramirez will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Sunday's series finale, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.