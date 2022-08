Ramirez went 1-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Angels.

Ramirez delivered a two-run single in the seventh inning, and he now has a hit in all nine games since returning from the injured list. He's hit .333 in that span, while also chipping in six runs scored and nine RBI. Overall, he's put together a strong .330/.373/.448 line across 303 plate appearances on the season.